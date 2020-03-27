Anthem players have given away free codes for the sci-fi shooter to encourage others to stay indoors to slow the spread of the coronavirus (via MP1ST).



“Reinforcing this point of staying home and playing together, I have some digital codes to give away for Anthem if any of you need a game to play right now,” announced one player. “Stay safe out there, Freelancers.” The developer noticed the community’s generosity and then dropped digital codes for all platforms, too.



At the moment in Anthem, there is a rotating set of live “challenges, store offerings, content and game modes, coin and currency awards, gameplay inversions, and mini-holiday seasons.” These offerings are to keep the game going while BioWare reboots Anthem to maximise its “full potential.” The team will be addressing the “core gameplay loop,” and attempting to create “clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards.”



Anthem is out now for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.