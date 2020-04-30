An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has set up a weed removal service for players who have let their island paradises become overgrown with grasses (via Eurogamer).

WeedCo has been borne of the entrepreneurial efforts of tybat11, who posted an advert for his services on Reddit. “Professional weeder for hire. Experience in weeding even the most overgrown towns,” tybat11 wrote. “If you have a weed-filled town and need some clean up, I am your man.” The popularity of this post was staggering, and tybat11 has since brought on budding groundskeepers to help him with his expanding empire.

Recruits must complete the employee orientation course, which involves meticulous extraction from flower beds, scouring behind cliffs and trees for errant grasses, and plucking every single weed from tybat11’s island. Successful candidates receive their very own WeedCo uniform. Those who are interested in joining the company should inquire with tybat11, and send a short clip of “whatever shows off your weeding skills.”

What are the rates for the undertaking? It’s free, would you believe it. Tips are appreciated, however, and tybat11 is keeping the weeds from all over the world in his house. Thankfully, weeds aren’t totally useless in New Horizons, and are craftable into new items or saleable to Leif or the Nooklings. Finally, if you would like to make an appointment with WeedCo, there is a document with the employees’ availability for the coming week.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

