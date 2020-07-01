An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has made iconic locations from the Resident Evil series on their island (via Twinfinite).

Then, there’s the Raccoon City Police Department, also housed in one of the … houses. The S.T.A.R.S. office is cluttered with scattered papers and fax machines (nice), as well as gold plaques and portraits of the villagers Al, Bob, Raymond, and Roscoe. This player, ffSade, has also designed outfits matching Claire Redfield and Jill Valentine from their respective games.