An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has designed a custom Merman Prince suit to complement the Mermaid Princess outfit.

The newest update, Wave 1, has added a number of summery activities and items to the social sim. The waters might be a bit nippy for southern-hemisphere players at this time of year, but the new wetsuits allow players to dive into the ocean and swim. Crawling along the seafloor are marine creatures of all shapes and sizes, and these can be donated to the Museum to its Aquarium wing. If the player brings back a scallop, a new special character with a penchant for the mollusc will pop up.

In exchange for the creature, Pascal the philosopher will give the player a mermaid-themed DIY recipe, or a very rare pearl. There are 14 recipes in the set, and Pascal will also give away the Mermaid Fishy Dress, the Mermaid Princess Dress, the Mermaid Tiara, and the Mermaid Shoes (don’t question the logic of that last one). Delightful though this is, there isn’t an outfit for players who don’t like to wear dresses.

Enter Reddit user BenJammin27! They’ve designed the Merman Prince long-sleeve dress shirt and made it available for download from the kiosk in Able Sisters. It comes in bright turquoise or coral pink, like the other Mermaid clothes, and even comes with shell shoulder pads for flair. There is a cape attached to the nape of the neck, and a cravat that looks like a scallop on the front.

It’s very creative, and it fills a gap in the market for aquatic-themed attire. The design has made a splash on the Animal Crossing subreddit, and there are a fair few happy campers out there thanks to BenJammin27’s imaginativeness.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

