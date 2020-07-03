Nintendo has released path 1.3 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it lets players go swimming in the sea.

This was a feature in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and it was strange that it didn’t make the jump to the Switch game. There is a dive suit and a submarine tucked away in the Museum, which did spark my curiosity, and Nintendo revealed the addition in an announcement last week. Here are the patch notes for the new update:

"General Updates

Players can now wear a wet suit and go diving in the ocean.

Players can now catch sea creatures while diving, which they can then donate to the museum.

Players can now encounter new visiting characters somewhere on the island.

Nook Miles can now be traded for new items.

New seasonal items have been added to the Nook Shopping catalog, available for limited time only.

Fixed the following issues:

The names of several fish have been fixed in Korean and Simplified Chinese.

Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience."

While the player is swimming, they may come across a scallop, which will pique the interest of the philosopher Pascal. He’ll trade the sea creature for mermaid-themed recipes, which will be perfect for sunny days on the beach. Sorry, southern hemisphere players. You do get the wintery aurora australis right now though! I’ve been on the subreddit recently, I’ve seen the scenic screenshots.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Switch.

