Animal Crossing New Horizons pre-order goodies have been revealed, and one offers a bag for your buck (via Nintendo Life).

Last week, Nintendo released a new trailer for the game in anticipation of its springtime release, showing a crowd of villagers listening to Tom Nook’s “Deserted Island Getaway Package” pitch. I am exceptionally excited for the series’ Switch voyage and changes like craftable tools, eight-player online multiplayer, photo mode, and Nook Miles… milestones are awesome additions for a totally new platform. Last night, UK retailers unveiled their pre-order bonuses for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and one of them is giving me déjà vu.

GAME UK has bundled the Switch game with an Animal Crossing tote bag for £49.99. It features silhouettes of Tom Nook, Isabelle, and K.K. Slider, and the retailer warns that stock is limited for this offering. In December, Nintendo did a giveaway for a themed paper bag that looks just like the one in Pocket Camp. That raised my eyebrows at the time, and seeing another bag from Animal Crossing makes me feel a little jaded.

Couldn’t we have gotten something cooler for a pre-order goodie? It’s been so long since an Animal Crossing core game, perhaps I have forgotten that this series is about fashion, playing hide and seek, crushing debt, gardening, secret quests, and adorable interior design. Nintendo is hardly going to hand out a replica plasma pistol, or a flag of one of the island factions (William Golding could never have foreseen that his “Lord of the Flies” may become literal in an anthropomorphic life sim from Japan).

I get it, I’m being silly, and it is a pretty bag. It’s even got a band of jute reinforcement towards the bottom, so it’ll be up to snuff from grocery trips to school runs. Other retailers have their own bundles to choose from, too. An exclusive Animal Crossing notepad and sticker sheet is on offer from Smyths, which is priced at £49.99 with the game included. Argos is including a K.K. Slider keyring with New Horizons for £44.99. And the most bargainous bundle is from Shopto, presenting the game with a Tom Nook keyring at the price of £42.85. What’s the rate for pounds sterling to Bells nowadays?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.


