A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer says “create your own paradise,” and that could feature whatever the player puts their mind to (via DualShockers).

Crafting is a central mechanic of New Horizons, and players will even possess the ability to shape their island however they like with the terraforming tools. One character toils over a fairground area on their island, with spinning tea cups, ping pong, and a giant mecha. Another shows off their adventure-themed island that looks a lot like a ziggurat, and another waves from their spa, complete with a hot spring and colour-coordinated towels. Players might even build a spooky mansion, glowering over their denizens, or a wrestling ring, with ice sculptures framing the runway.

Nintendo is encouraging New Horizons’ players to pull out all the stops when it comes to their own island, and these examples will only get those creative juices flowing. I think the spa one was my favourite, personally.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes to the Switch on March 20.



