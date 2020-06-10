Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 10 million units through the Switch eShop, according to new data published in the latest issue of Famitsu (via Nintendo Life).

In terms of physical sales, the game shifted almost 12 million units in only 12 days, which is astonishing, and pips it for the best debut ever of a Switch game. Then, Nintendo released a report that stated the game had surpassed 13 million physical sales in its first six weeks out in the world. People really, really, really like Animal Crossing, and when it had been eight years since a new mainline entry in the series, you can bet they were chomping at the bit.

Still, the excitement and enthusiasm surprised Nintendo. “The initial sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have greatly exceeded our expectations. We were targeting the current sales numbers for the game’s lifetime considering fans have been waiting such a long time for this game, but it all happened at a much faster rate than we anticipated,” said president Shuntaro Furukawa. It shows no signs of slowing down soon, and it’s possible that the quirky social sim surpasses The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before the year is over.



Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

