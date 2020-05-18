Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are visited by a cast of special characters every so often, and one dataminer claims to have uncovered the pattern (via Nintendo Life).

“That leaves two weekday slots that will be randomly filled by Gulliver, Label, CJ, Flick or Redd,” continue Ninji. “The ones you miss out on will be given priority the following week, as a form of bad luck prevention.” Wisp selects a random day to materialise, and Celeste’s arrival is conditional upon meteor shower weather patterns—“(if you get more than one in a week, she'll pick a random one).”

This is a godsend for me, personally, because I’ve been collecting insects and storing them in my house until Flick arrives. I know that the jewel beetle and Queen Alexandra’s birdwing butterfly go for a ridiculous amount of Bells, but my four walls are practically crawling at this point. I’ll keep my eyes peeled for Flick this week.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

