Nintendo stated that Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ save data features will be implemented “within the year.” (via Siliconera).

The new game will only create one island on one Switch; different profiles won’t let players make a new island so they’ll all share the same space. That was established in the previous entries, too, but it turned out that the New Horizons save is wired to the hardware it was started on. In other words, players aren’t able to transfer progress from one Switch to another Switch.

This spells disaster if the Switch is damaged or stolen, especially seeing as New Horizons won’t use cloud saves from the outset. However, we’ve got news that Nintendo is working on solutions for both a transfer and a cloud save system, and these will come to the game this year. Here is the new information, handily translated by Siliconera (thank you!):

"Is there a way to create multiple islands?

Even if you’re using multiple copies of the same software, you are only able to create one island per console. If you wish to build up another island, you’ll need a different console.

As the island save data is saved directly on the Nintendo Switch console, even if you use both the physical and digital versions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there will only be one island.

Is there a way to transfer save data onto another console?

We are currently considering a function to move user and save data to other consoles that is uniquely for the software. The function is planned to be implemented within the year.

What if I lose my save data?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons does not support Nintendo Switch Online’s Save Data Cloud Backup feature. However, we’re currently considering a function for Nintendo Switch Online members to backup save data, uniquely for the software, in case one’s Nintendo Switch console itself malfunctions or is lost. The function is planned to be implemented within the year."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes to the Switch on March 20.