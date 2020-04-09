Along with the possible art gallery, Animal Crossing: New Horizons may add The Roost Café and barista Brewster in a future update (via Animal Crossing World).

Of course, we can’t say for certain that the character and his café are on their way to the game. These conversations could be left over from an earlier version of New Horizons which did intend to use the café. However, they could be hinting that the prim pigeon has got an inbound flight to the player’s island. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

