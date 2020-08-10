Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the game that has charmed a locked-down world, is back at the top of the UK video games sales charts.

Not only is back in at the number one spot, just overtaking Ghost of Tsushima; Nintendo currently has six games that are ranked in the top ten for physical sales. Careening out from the leftfield that is 2017 and slipping into third place is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The chart rankings come courtesy of Ukie, and the top ten is as follows:

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Ghost of Tsushima

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. FIFA 20

5. Minecraft

6. F1 2020

7. Paper Mario: The Origami King

8. Grand Theft Auto 5

9. Ring Fit Adventure

10. 51 Worldwide Games

It’s a prosperous time indeed for Nintendo, and the steady stream of updates Animal Crossing: New Horizons can’t hurt its longevity.

The most recent update for the game, patch 1.4.1, has gotten rid of hacked trees—mana from heaven for those who were hacked off with the idea of trees that could be modded to grow items other than fruit. Wonderful!