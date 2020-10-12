Frictional Games has released another trailer for upcoming scare-fest Amnesia: Rebirth over the weekend, showing off some of the game's environments you'll be making your way through when the game launches just before Halloween.

The trailer's narration features a young man named Salim, who was marooned with his fellow crewmates of the ill-fated Cassandra. It sounds like some members of his team left him and his injured party to get help but never returned, leaving him and his team's numbers dwindling until he was forced to venture out on his own. It sounds like bad news for Salim, but it appears he'll have left a trail for you to follow and hopefully not end up meeting a similar fate.

You can check out the new trailer for yourself below. Amnesia: Rebirth is set for release on PlayStation 4 and PC from October 20.