A new MMO set in the Lord of the Rings universe is apparently no more, after it was cancelled by Amazon over the weekend.

As reported by Bloomberg, the cancellation is apparently a result of a stumbling block in negotiations between Amazon Game Studios and Tencent Holdings after the latter acquired Leyou Technologies Ltd, parent company of developer Athlon Games.

An Amazon spokesperson said to Bloomberg: "We have been unable to secure terms to proceed with this title at this time. The Amazon team working on the game will be moved to other projects. “We love the Lord of the Rings IP, and are disappointed that we won’t be bringing this game to customers."

The game was originally announced back in mid-2018 as an "AAA free-to-play" MMO by Leyou Technologies, who teased that they were working with a "mystery partner" which was later revealed to be Amazon Game Studios just under a year later. The project was said to be in development for both PCs and consoles at the time.

It's been the latest setback for Amazon Game Studios, who also shut down Crucible back in October just five months following the game's soft launch. Meanwhile the online company is currently pressing ahead in the gaming sphere with its cloud gaming console offering in the US known as Amazon Luna.