Alex Kidd in Miracle World, the 1986 platform game originally from SEGA, is set to get a remake for consoles and PC next year from UK publisher Merge Games in the form of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX.

Announced during last night's IGN Summer of Gaming event (and spotted by our friends at XboxAchievements) the game will feature 'all the levels from the original title' as well as brand new levels for this remake set to 'expand the lore' of the former SEGA mascot. The bosses will also be getting a tweak, with 'new and improved boss fight mechanics with more intuitive combat' - which will compliment the new 'Boss Rush' and other game modes the developers intend to add.

What's more is that the game will include the option to play with a recreation of the original 8-bit graphics and systems in a promised Retro Mode that you'll be able to use to switch between that and the new enhanced graphics at the push of a button. Naturally, there'll also be new music to fit, as well as remastered tracks from the original game.

You can check out the reveal trailer, courtesy of IGN, for the game below. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is set to launch on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at some point in 2021.