Ageless will arrive on PC and Switch through a partnership between developer One More Dream Studios and publisher Team17 (via Gematsu).

A puzzle platformer, the game follows Kiara who stumbles upon an arcane bow that is able to manipulate ageing. Shooting animals and plants will regress or advance their ages through young, prime and old stages, and the power will help the player solve environmental puzzles and reach new heights. However, Kiara’s power has unexpected consequences. She must “confront her inner demons and find herself along the way” to mastering her “ageless” abilities.

Team17 has published titles like The Escapists, Overcooked, Yooka-Laylee, and My Time at Portia, so Ageless is in excellent company. “We are excited to help in the development and publishing of this distinctive puzzle platformer,” said head of publishing Max Everingham, and the game will be playable at PAX East 2020.

Ageless is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in the future. Watch the partnership trailer below.



