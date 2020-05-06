In its Q1 financial results call, Activision said it will be releasing two new games inspired by its catalogue of existing IP (via VGC).

Chief financial officer Dennis Durkin confirmed that these offerings will be released within the year. “Turning to the second half of the year, our planned slate includes a new Call of Duty premium title, two releases based on our extensive library of IP from Activision, and Blizzard’s Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft,” said Durkin. That’s as much detail as we got on the upcoming releases, but it’s these unannounced releases that have gotten tongues wagging.

It is possible that they are remasters or remakes of old games. “If you look at Crash N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Team Racing, they’re all incredible games that our teams have done a really great job at modernising for today’s platforms,” said Robert Kostich, president of Activision, last year. Undoubtedly, these remasters are golden geese for the company, but Kostich said that the motivation isn’t just moolah.

“I’d say what’s really important is that it’s reaffirming the enduring nature of these franchises for us,” he added. “When you look at our IP library, we think there’s a lot of IP in there that fans are going to want to experience again, so on that one, I’d say stay tuned for some future announcements.”

There are also rumblings that there is a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game in development. Speaking to The Nine Club, professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto dropped that a new game is in the works, then these comments were mysteriously edited from the interview. And, art punk band The Death Set said that it licensed five songs for “Tony Hawk 2020,” and then this post disappeared from the face of the earth. Lastly, professional skater Jason Dill also made a reference to an upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game in a recent interview with The Nine Club.

Still, nothing is officially confirmed, so we should take these occurrences with a pinch of salt. We’ll let you know as soon as we know about these new games.

