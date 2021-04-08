European developer Blue Box Game Studios has revealed a "cinematic first person horror survival shooter" known as Abandoned that will be coming exclusively to the PlayStation 5 later this year.

Playing as a man known as Jason Longfield, you'll be waking up in a strange forest and, as the title suggests, abandoned and without their memory with the goal of escaping. Realism is the order of the day, with the developers saying you'll need to be tactical to surivive and dealing with even such simple things as not shooting too soon after running, because being out of breath will affect your accuracy.

However, following the game's reveal on the PlayStation Blog last night, the studio has also had to take the unusual step (as spotted by Eurogamer) of responding to rumours from fans that the team was working with Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

A statement posted to the studio's website reads: "We received several emails regarding the Hideo Kojima rumor. We have no association with Hideo Kojima nor do we claim to have any association nor was it our intention to claim such a statement. We are a small group of developers working on a passionate title we wanted to work on for a long time. We have been assisting other studios in the past with their projects and we wanted to work on our very first big project."

You can check out the debut trailer for the game for yourself below, and Blue Box Game Studios promise the first gameplay footage in the near future. Abandoned is scheduled for release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 in Q4 2021.