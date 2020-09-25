Sega is working with movie production companies 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep to make a live-action movie based on the Yakuza series, according to a major report.

Word comes from Variety that Sega is embarking on the project and already has Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande and Joshua Long on board in executive producer roles, with 1212 and Wild Sheep currently hunting for writers for the movie. Though no actors are yet attached to star, it does look like the movie is likely to focus on the series' original central character for games 0 through 6, Kazuma Kiryu.

Speaking to Variety, 1212 said "Yakuza offers us a new playground in which to set compelling stories with complex characters in a unique environment that audiences have rarely seen before. The saga of Kazuma Kiryu has a built-in cinematic appeal – a mix of kinetic action with bursts of comedy, multiple converging storylines, and a gripping journey towards redemption.”

It's not the only Yakuza story making the rounds though, as Gematsu reports that Japanese site Games Talk unearthed a since-deleted tweet from Sega Nama's co-host at the Toyko Game Show Ayana Tsubaki saying that a new Yakuza game will be announced during the show on September 27. Rest assured, should we hear confirmation we'll keep you in the loop.

Meanwhile the next Yakuza title in the West—Yakuza: Like A Dragon—will launch for Xbox Series S/X on November 10 and Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC versions on November 13.