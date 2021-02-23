A television series based on the vehicular combat series Twisted Metal is apparently on the way from PlayStation Productions.

According to Variety, the project is moving forward with the production company and Sony Pictures Television with an original script penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Warnick who were both responsible for the two Deadpool movies and Zombieland.

Based on the series that first started on the original PlayStation back in 1995, the synopsis of the TV show is described as following an outsider who's offered the chanced of a better life as long as he delivers a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland while accompanied by a "trigger happy car thief." Along his journey, he'll have to face other savage mauraders which will include the series' inconic villain, the ice-cream driving killer clown Sweet Tooth.

Executive producing the effort will apparently be none other than Arrested Development and Lego Batman star Will Arnett, and there's speculation he might even voice Sweet Tooth, although Variety's source says this is just speculation and there are currently no plans for him to do so. Michael Jonathan Smith—who recently performed writing and executive production duties on Cobra Kai— is also attached to write and executive produce the series.

Executive Vice President of Comedy Development for Sony Pictures Television Glenn Adilman provides a quote, saying "We love Twisted Metal in all its twisted insanity. Michael Jonathan Smith hit it out of the park with an action-packed, brilliantly funny adaptation and we are grateful for the support of Rhett, Paul, Will and our friends at PlayStation."

There's no word on when we can expect to see the project hit our screens as of yet, but hopefully we'll hear more in the future. The last Twisted Metal game meanwhile came out all the way back in 2012, in a reboot title for the PlayStation 3.