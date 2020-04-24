An Adventures of Tintin game is in development for PC and consoles, arising from a partnership between Microids and Moulinsart (via Gematsu).

For those unacquainted with the Belgian comic series, Tintin is a young reporter and adventurer who travels the world with his dog Snowy. In 1929, he made his debut in Le Petit Vingtième, and has since become one of the most iconic cartoon characters in history. The comics have been adapted into plays, live-action and animated movies, and TV shows, but this will be the first interactive iteration of his adventures.

“We are extremely happy to work on this co-production!” said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard in a press release. “This really is a dream come true for us. The Adventures of Tintin transported millions of readers worldwide and this opportunity will allow us to put our talents at the service of one of the biggest creators of the 20th century and its inked hero: Our team members are fans of the famous reporter and will do their best to pay this franchise a vibrant homage. We can’t wait to kick-off this project!”

The game is untitled and undated at the moment, but we do know that it will feature a brand new journey for Tintin and Snowy. Captain Haddock, Professor Calculus and detectives Thomson & Thompson are confirmed to star in the game, and Microids promises “a whirlwind of incredible situations and suspense.”