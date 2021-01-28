Developer Zen Studios has announced that it's developing a new version of its popular Pinball FX series for release later this year on 'next generation' consoles and PC.

The new game—entitled just 'Pinball FX' rather than Pinball FX 4 as they're considering it a total reboot—has a major new addition in the form of an all-new Pinball Royale mode, described as an "exciting multiplayer action mode" that'll bring battle royale to pinball. A subsequent developer stream revealed that the mode will have several players playing at the same time, and stuff you do on your table will affect theirs. More information will be released in the coming months.

Also included in this version will be a new Career mode, challenge modes, a clan system and even seasonal and live events have been promised, with the team citing Tetris 99 as inspiration. Naturally, there'll be new original pinball tables 'featuring brand-new IPs' (the previous games included pinball tables based on Portal, Marvel, Star Wars and more) which will be revealed in the future.

There's no specific date or platforms confirmed yet, although the Zen Studios team promise Pinball FX will release later this year and there's a teaser trailer, as well as a deeper dive with the developers in a recent livestream below.