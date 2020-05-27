Disney+ is getting a Kingdom Hearts TV show adaptation, according to reports circulated yesterday (via Siliconera).

First and foremost, these are rumours and these reports have not been acknowledged by Disney. As a result, we should take these revelations with a pinch of salt. So, Disney apparently had plans to develop a live-action Kingdom Hearts adaptation in-house, but something happened, and that’s no longer the case. The company reached out to Square Enix to collaborate on an animated pilot episode, created within Unreal Engine 4.

Be that as it may, Square Enix has kept shtum on the possibility of a Kingdom Hearts TV show, and Disney hasn’t commented on the speculation. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more, because it is a very interesting prospect.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is out now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

