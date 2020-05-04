Codemasters has revealed that there is a “different” DiRT game in development with one of its external teams (via Push Square).

The support team for DiRT Rally 2.0 will continue to exist, and the social spaces for the game’s community will stay the same. However, players will be looking forward to a new offering, and perhaps one that deviates from the simulation experience. “Prepare to see something new roar to life in the world of DiRT, very soon. Developed by a separate Codemasters studio to the DiRT Rally team, we’re incredibly excited about what’s around the corner. We invite you to be part of a brand new experience, while also continuing to enjoy our definitive Rally offering,” it stated.

We’ll keep you updated once we know more about this new DiRT game. DiRT Rally 2.0 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

