Developer Four Circle Interactive has announced it's working with Thalamus Digital to bring the fast-paced puzzle platformer 10 Second Ninja X to Nintendo Switch.

The game, which originally released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PS Vita back in 2016, sees you take control of a nimble Ninja who must survive a series of levels filled with deadly robots and lethal traps, all within a tight time limit of ten seconds per stage.

You can check out a trailer for the game for yourself in the embedded tweet below. 10 Second Ninja X on the Nintendo Switch is "coming soon" though an exact release date has not yet been given.