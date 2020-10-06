Sega has released a new trailer for the upcoming Yakuza: Like A Dragon, showing off some of the huge range of side-activities you'll be able to partake in as protagnist Ichiban Kasuga when the game launches next month.

Just to run down a few things then, there's karaoke, playing guitar, holding a shareholder meeting (yes, really), taking tests, baseball, Virtua Fighter 2, dodging eggs fired from the backside of a giant chicken, watching a movie and collecting trash on the back of a bicycle to name but a few of the madcap capers you'll be able to take part in as you explore Yokohama.

Check out the 'The Quest Begins' trailer for yourself below. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is set for launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox Series S/X on November 10 of this year and on PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021.