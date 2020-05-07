Yakuza: Like A Dragon is on its way to the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, filling out the Yakuza collection on the console family.

When Like A Dragon appeared on Steam out of the blue, it alerted us to the possibility of a PC port. Today, SEGA and Xbox have confirmed not only that the game will be available for the Xbox Series X, but it will be available from launch in holiday 2020. Nifty.

Even for a Yakuza game, Like A Dragon is a real oddball, made up of turn based combat, magical summons, real estate management, attempted murder, fist fights, counting sheep, and kart racing in Yokohama. This heady mix of comedy and dark themes have borne fruit, however, and it’s the highest selling Yakuza title in terms of digital sales to date.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is out now PlayStation 4 in Japan, and arrives on PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X in holiday 2020. Watch the cinematic trailer below.



