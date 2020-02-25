Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s DLC will offer a new game plus mode and a new difficulty option (via DualShockers).

This is the seventh DLC addition to come to the game, and will launch on February 27. Previous bundles brought special jobs, legacy character costumes like Goro Majima, Kazuma Kiryu, and Makoto Date’s outfits, new karaoke songs, and new employees for Kasuga’s commercial activities. Assists like material packs, Human Power packs, and battle item packs were also bestowed upon players, and this final DLC rounds out the Like a Dragon experience very neatly.

It’s funny that the game didn’t come with a new game plus mode, but it’ll be here now. And, the new difficulty setting is only unlockable after a second playthrough. Sega CCO Toshihiro Nagoshi did say that there are a few bugs to sort out before the DLC arrives, and so the launch might be a little staggered.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is out now on PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will come to the west later in 2020.

