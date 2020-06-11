The upcoming remake of first-person cel-shaded shooter XIII looks like it's set to launch this November, according to a listing on Amazon Spain.

As spotted by Gematsu, the remake was originally supposed to launch last year, before being delayed back in August of last year (as per our friends at XboxAchievements) - the original game placed you in the shoes of an amnesiac who wakes up on a beach with no memory of who you are apart from the roman numeral 'XIII' tattooed on your collarbone and being hounded by agents who are convinced you assassinated the US president.

The physical limited edition listing spotted on Amazon Spain will apparently include a unique metal case, three art cards and a golden gun skin pack. A new gameplay trailer is expected to be released later this evening during the IGN Summer of Gaming event, according to the official Twitter of the game's publisher, Microids.

All this being correct then, XIII is expected to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 10.