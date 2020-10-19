Publisher Microids has released a new trailer for the upcoming remake of 2003 cel-shaded shooter XIII ahead of its release next month.

The trailer, care of IGN, shows off the various weapons in the shooter, complete with staples such the classic 9mm pistol, the .44 Magnum and the bazooka, for the heavy duty firepower. We also get a glimpse of some of the more unusual weapons and gadgets you'll get your hands on, including a harpoon gun and the spymaster staples, the grappling hook and Spy Micro listening device.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. XIII's remake is set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10 with pre-orders able to get their hands on a golden knife and weapon skin for the pistol.