Xbox's director of program management Jason Ronald has confirmed that the new Xbox Series X|S FPS Boost feature won't work with all backwards-compatible games.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Major Nelson Podcast (as spotted by Video Games Chronicle) Ronald stated that the feature—unveiled last week and which allows select Xbox One games to run on the newer hardware at an increased framerate—would depend on how the games are written, saying "as we’ve done some testing of some of these titles we’ve seen animations run twice as fast, or physics running twice as fast."

"What’s critically important to us is we always respect the original intent of the creator," he continued, "So that’s why we’re able to do that at the platform level and then we work with the developer and the publisher and make sure that they still believe that this really aligns with what they originally intended."

The five titles the service launched with include Far Cry 4, Sniper Elite 4, Watch Dogs 2, UFC 4 and New Super Lucky's Tale, with the last one in that line-up now able to run all the way up to 120FPS with the feature enabled. The good news is that many more are set to be added in the near future, with Ronald confirming "We have many more titles which are in development and in testing right now, and we’ll continue to release more titles over the coming months."