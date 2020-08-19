Microsoft has revealed the new user interface for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass on PC, and all Xbox apps which will activate in holiday 2020 (via Gematsu).

“A critical part of growing any ecosystem is ensuring that it works as players expect in every situation; on Xbox, that means the way you manage your hardware and games, the way you find what you want to play next, and the way you communicate and share with friends. Whichever device you use, we aspire to deliver an amazing Xbox experience—one that keeps you connected to games and friends throughout your day,” said the company in a press release. The user interface is intended to be “faster to use, more approachable, and visually appealing,” including a “tile shape, fonts, an updated illustration style” to increase readability.

“Xbox Series X will set a new bar for speed when it launches this November, and we’re taking the same approach to accelerate experiences across Xbox,” it explained. “The Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume technology make games quicker to launch, and we knew we also wanted to make them faster to discover, talk about, and download—even while you’re away from your console.” Microsoft claimed that the Home screen will load more than 50 per cent faster on boot, and is almost 30 per cent faster to load when the player returns from a game, slashing the memory required to achieve these feats by 40 per cent.

Microsoft continued to thank users for their feedback with regard to the design of the interface, and said that it will listen in the future. “If some of these updates look familiar, it’s because you helped us build them over the past year through our Xbox Insider program, or when you noticed them hidden in plain sight,” it stated. “We’ll begin to roll them out in the coming weeks, and come November we’ll celebrate a milestone in our user experience journey alongside the launch of Xbox Series X.”

The Xbox Series X is set to launch in holiday 2020.

