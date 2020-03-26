The Xbox Series X GPU source code has been stolen from a hacked computer, and will be leaked in its entirety if the hacker does not get a $100 million sum (via IGN).

The report claims that the stolen "test files related to a subset of [AMD] current and future graphics products" are the code for the Big Navi and Arden GPU. The Arden GPU is apparently powering the Xbox Series X, and snippets of the code have been published to GitHub and then deleted. The hacker requests $100 milliuon for the test files and, if no one bites, they say they will share the entirety of the stolen code.

AMD has sent out a DMCA takedown notice to the cetnre where the stolen data was stored, suggesting that the breach is significant. However, the hardware company did not mention Microsoft nor Xbox in its official statement on the situation. It iterated that the test files are "not core to the competitiveness or the security of our graphics products."

The Xbox Series X's custom-built processor from AMD possesses Zen 2 and NAvi architecture, to use "cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming." Additionally, the console will feature Smart Delivery. This means that the player is entitled to the Xbox Series X version of an Xbox One game that they own, for free.

The Xbox Series X will arrive in late 2020.