Microsoft has announced that the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will no longer be manufactured owing to the approaching launch of the Xbox Series X.

On Amazon, listings for the two current-gen consoles were shown to be “discontinued.” This raised eyebrows, especially with other retailers like Target also listing the products with the “discontinued” descriptor. After a bit of a muddle with SKU numbers (we’ve all been there), Microsoft has now confirmed that these consoles are no longer being made.

“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” said a spokesperson in a statement given to Eurogamer. “Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.” Those who want to get their hands on a Xbox One from now onwards should “check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability.”

This has actually spurred the speculation that there will be a second next-generation console from Microsoft. Codenamed “Lockhart” and titled Xbox Series S, this is said to be a less expensive and less powerful product, but with better CPU and SSD capabilities compared to the Xbox One X. Eurogamer claims this will be revealed in August, and we’ll keep you in the loop if we hear more.



