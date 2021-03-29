Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that it will be bringing demolition racer Wreckfest to PlayStation 5 consoles this June.

Upgrades on this version include dynamic dirt on vehicles, improved shadows, particles and environment lighting, godrays, increased foilage, high resolution textures, faster loading times and of course, 4K resolution at 60FPS. The next-gen version will also include DualSense haptic effects so you can feel the carnage as you wreck up your fellow racers.

You will have the option to upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version if you already own the game on there, although it will cost you approx $9.99/€9.99 to do so. Otherwise you'll be able to pick up the full version of Wreckfest on PlayStation 5 on the same day from June 1, 2021.