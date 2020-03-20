WRC 9, the newest entry in the FIA World Rally Championship series, will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 3, with a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Switch launch in the future (via Gematsu).

With WRC 9, developer KT Racing aims to deliver “enhanced gameplay mechanics, new opportunities to upgrade your team, a wider variety of events and a stronger link to what the real-world championship teams are doing throughout the year” to rally fans. Three new rallies—Japan, Kenya, and New Zealand—are available, along with over 50 official teams from the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3 and Junior WRC. 15 new cars are coming to the new game, and WRC 9 will “take authenticity to the next level” in improved vehicle behaviours, car physics, and sound.

Publisher Nacon is also pleased to announce that its partnership with WRC Promoter will let the team produce WRC 10 and WRC 11 until 2022. A PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Switch version are on the cards, but the developer and publisher will reveal information about these in due course.

WRC 9 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 3. Watch the announcement trailer below.



