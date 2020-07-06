Publisher Deep Silver has released 20 minutes of new gameplay footage for upcoming action adventure Windbound over the weekend, showcasing a good chunk of a couple of the game's early chapters.

The footage (as spotted by our friends at XboxAchievements) is narrated by co-founder and lead animator of developer 5Lives Studios Mitch Clifford, and steps into heroine Kara's shoes as she traverses dangerous islands as well as hunts down wildlife while searching for resources to craft upgrades to help her survive and to improve her sailing vessel in order to make it to harder, more dangerous islands.

Check out the footage for yourself below. Windbound is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on August 28.