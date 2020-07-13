Watch Dogs Legion got a gameplay trailer in last night’s Ubisoft Forward event, and it showed us how DedSec gets the upper hand on Albion’s occupation of London.

After a series of terrorist attacks leads to a horrifying loss of life all over the capital, the government gives the keys of London to a private military company, Albion. CEO Nigel Cass is ruling with an iron fist, and rebel hackers DedSec are blamed for initiating the terrible attacks. It’s down to you to discover who is doing this, resist the crushing force of Albion, and build your Legion.

We know that the game will let you play as anyone strolling the streets, and they each have their own abilities and advantages in the field. What about Arthur, a construction worker who is a melee master and summons cargo drones to scale walls and enter restricted zones? Or Amy, a drone expert with a passion for marine life and a Spiderbot which zaps foes into submission? If you’re very good at networking, you might be able to get an Albion soldier to change their stripes. In the trailer, Brielle is able to breeze right into restricted zones, as long as she doesn’t rouse suspicions.

Watch Dogs Legion comes to PC, Xbox One, Stadia, and PlayStation 4 on October 29. Watch the gameplay trailer below.



