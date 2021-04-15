Developer inXile Entertainment has announced that the first major narrative expansion for RPG Wasteland 3 will launch in June.

Entitled The Battle of Steeltown, the new expansion takes place in the titular town-sized factory complex that usually produces weapons for the wastelands of Colorado and keeps the Patriach in power. Previous expeditions to Steeltown have come up short, so naturally it falls to you and your band of Rangers to investigate and get things running again.

The expansion will feature some new robotic foes and also some new elements in the tactical combat, including stacking staus effects, elemental shields, telegraphed attacks and even non-lethal weapons, with all these new additions also finding their way into the base game.

You can check out the first trailer for the expansion below. Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown launches for the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 3, 2021.