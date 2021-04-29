Focus Interactive has released a new trailer for upcoming turn-based strategy Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, giving a deep dive into the gameplay of the title based in the Age of Sigmar universe.

You'll be able to select from one of three factions in the game, each with their own units and campaign. The lightning based, heavily armoured The Stormcast Eternals, the undead swarming hordes of Nighthaunt and the corrupting resilient Maggotkin who can change the landscape of the battle. Each offers a different style of play, depending on what sort of tactics you prefer to employ, whether it's rushing with sheer numbers, or creating a defensive line that'll absorb anything thrown at it before you counter with a devastating attack of your own.

Each faction will have a Hero unit that's the first you'll place in every map, and is the most powerful unit so you'll have to consider placement, terrain and the other units around you before you place them in an arena. Fights in the campaign will allow you to unlock further units, war gear, spells, divine acts and even new heroes that you can then build your army with in subsequent fights. Meanwhile, fights in multiplayer will also help you earn more units and gear and hundreds of unlockable cards are promised to allow you to customise your army how you want.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below, and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 27.