Publisher Focus Home Interactive has released a new trailer for upcoming Warhammer 40K first-person-shooter Necromunda: Hired Gun, giving us a good idea of the literal hive of scum and villainy you'll be calling "home" when the game launches later this year.

As the title implies, you're playing a cyber-augmented bounty hunter in the city of Necromunda, with Martyr's End acting as your hub between missions where you'll pick up contracts, get vital information on your targets and gear up with weapons and enhance your augments before you head out on your next contract. You'll also be accompanied by your trusty half-robot half-canine companion in your Cyber-Mastiff who can sniff out and kill enemies for you, and will also be able to find "treats" in the hub you'll be able to feed him as a reward for a good day's bounty hunting.

Incidentally, the trailer comes just a day after publisher Focus Interactive has announced it has acquired the game's developer Streum On Studio, with the two having previously worked together on fellow Games Workshop title Space Hulk: Deathwing.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Necromunda: Hired Gun is currently scheduled to launch on June 1 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 and PC.