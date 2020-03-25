Warframe patch 27.3.0 is live, and begins a brand new event, offers limited-time items, and adds a new challenge with the Sentient Threat (via Segment Next).

Operation Scarlet Spear will synchronise Ground and Space teams of Tenno using the new Operation Link, or OpLink, feature. The event offers a new weapon, a new weapon variant, Stance Forma Blueprint, medals, Arcanes and more, though the stakes are higher than ever with new Sentient enemies. Little Duck will have a range of Exotic Goods to aid players in their fight, and the items will rotate over the course of the event. Operation Scarlet Spear will end on April 21.

Additionally, new Railjack Avionics will be found from the Sentient Fighters—Gyrix and Ionix—in the Railjack mission of Scarlet Spear. These include bonuses like Breach Adrenaline, Sentient Fortitude, and Hardened Casing. The Nova Atomica skin is on offer, and the Nova Atomica Collection contains the Nova Atomica Skin, Alamos Sniper Skin, and Radia Syandana if you want a bang for your buck.

Sentient-themed Dojo decor will be available, and the Arbitrations Honors store will have new Mods. Also included in patch 27.3.0 are a host of fixes and improvements. Stacking five or more Impact Effects will now cause a “‘big stagger’ with smaller staggers leading up to it, which has a random chance to activate a Parazon Finisher if the enemy is under the Health threshold.” Forma, Orokin Catalyst, Orokin Reactor, and Exilus Warframe Adapter build times have been shortened to 23 hours so that one of these may be built consistently every day.

All of the patch notes are available here. Warframe is out now for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

