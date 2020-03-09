Warframe is seven years old, and developer Digital Extremes is celebrating the occasion with giveaways, new merchandise, and an opportunity to design the next hero to come to the game.

The rewards will roll out in special Alerts in March, and offer items from previous anniversaries so that all players are a part of the game’s journey. These bonuses are:

Dex Furis, Weapon Slot and Dex Nouchali Syandana — March 6 at 2.00pm EST to March 9 at 2.00pm EDT

Dex Dakra, Weapon Slot and Excalibur Dex Skin — March 13 at 2.00pm ET to March 16 at 2.00pm ET

Dex Sybaris, Weapon Slot and Excalibur Dex Noggle — March 20 at 2.00pm ET to March 23, 2.00pm ET

Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph and Liset Dex Skin — March 27 at 2.00pm ET to March 30, 2.00pm ET

In addition, there is a “7 Year Anniversary Collection” up for grabs on the official Warframe store. A themed t-shirt, a pin, and a poster are included, all with the swish brush-stroke style of the anniversary art. And, Digital Extremes is encouraging players to help think up the next Warframe, like they did with Nova in 2013. The first round is an open call for themes, and interested parties should submit their idea for a theme on its forum before March 19. Once collated, submissions will be judged and reviewed by the community design council. Then, the community artist Eornheit will help design the winning submission.

The new Warframe’s name and final look will be revealed on July 11 during the TennoCon 2020 live stream. Warframe is out now for PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.