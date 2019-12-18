Warcraft III: Reforged, the remastered edition of Warcraft III, has been delayed until January 2020, Blizzard has announced.

The game will be out on January 28, and it is available to pre-order now; it will unlock at 11pm UK time on the day.

In a statement, Blizzard wrote, “Though we’ve been working hard to get Reforged in your hands before the end of the year, as we started approaching the finish line, we felt we’d need a little extra development time for finishing touches.”

When it is out, Warcraft III: Reforged will offer remastered versions of both Reign of Chaos, the original base game, and The Frozen Throne, the expansion.

The game will feature a visual remaster, along with matchmaking and social features and a raft of community-made content.