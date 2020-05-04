Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to the PlayStation 4 in PSVR in summer, announced developer ILMxLAB today.

In 2016, Vader Immortal was released for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift, split into three episodes that are set in between Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One. The story is of Vader’s search for an artefact that the Sith will exploit to manipulate life and death. The player, who is the mercenary that Vader employs in this quest, will assist the villain, and sympathise with the soul still inside the claustrophobic and iconic suit.

The developer holds Star Wars in high regard, and wanted to guarantee an affecting and exciting experience in virtual reality. “We listed out everything that we thought fans (and ourselves!) would most want to experience, if they were inside the Star Wars galaxy,” explained Mark Miller, executive creative producer at ILMxLAB. “Wielding a lightsaber was right there at the top of that list, but we knew that if we were going to do that, we had to do it right. We went through many different mechanics, both in-house and with our partners at Ninja Theory, before we got to the point where you really felt like you were parrying a blow, slicing through metal, or blocking blaster fire.”

In summer, all three episodes of Vader Immortal and the Lightsaber Dojos will be available for purchase together, as a bundle. ILMxLAB assures that further information will follow about the port for PSVR, so we’ll keep you in the loop.

