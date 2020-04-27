Krome Studios said that Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2 and 3 could be ported to the Switch to follow the remaster of the first game (via VG247).

“We’d love to,” said Steve Stamatiadis in an interview with Nintendo Everything. “If sales go well, we’d absolutely love to bring the other games to the Switch (and other consoles). … we’re working on the other platforms. TY2 and TY3 are ready to go, from an art asset perspective. They’re already on Steam. For the porting work, it would be different though because they are on a different engine than TY1.”

In 2019, the developer announced a Kickstarter campaign to remaster the first game for the Switch, and surpassed its funding goal with a whopping total of over $130,000. This allowed Krome Studios to release the game for the Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. These latter two ports are yet to arrive, and this is the studio’s priority for the time being.

However, Stamatiadis revealed that the team has entertained the thought of a fifth game in the series. “If we did a TY 5, we would do it as a 3D platformer,” he said, but he qualified that this is a very big “if” for a new Australian adventure. “For that type of game, we’d need a much bigger team size, budget, everything is so much bigger. What we would want to achieve isn’t something that could be done on a shoestring budget. With today’s expectations of what the graphics and everything should look like now, it’s such a much bigger budget. The scale is pretty huge. Back in the day, the core TY1 team was around 20-25. We’re about 12 people now.”

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger is out now for PC and the Nintendo Switch.