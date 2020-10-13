Sega and Two Point Studios have announced the next DLC pack for madcap hospital mangement sim Two Point Hospital, entitled Culture Shock.

This pack will have a unique twist which sees a crisis of culture come to the game's fictional Two Point County. To combat it, you'll be teaming up with artist-in-residence Zara Fitzpocket in order to make new hospitals in locations such as Plywood Studios, the Mudbury Festival and Fitzpocket Academy. You'll be combating over 36 new illnesses, 12 of them with all-new visuals, 3 new fully animated cure machines, new gameplay, DJ and tannoy lines and new music.

On top of that, a recent development blog post on the game's official website reveals that the developers are currently working on a series of larger updates for the game's console version to bring it up to date with the PC edition of the game. The first of these is scheduled for Q1 2021 and will include bringing two paid DLC packs—Close Encounters and Off the Grid— and two paid item DLC packs.

These will launch alongside a bunch of free content that includes Room Templates and the PC version's R.E.M.I.X packs that give the first six levels a mix-up to offer a new challenge. On top of that, the free updates are set to include new music, new DJ shows and a host of free seasonal items to add to your hospital as you see fit.

For now, check out a trailer for the new expansion Culture Shock coming to Two Point Hospital on PC from October 20. The main game is also available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.