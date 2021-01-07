Streaming platform Twitch has removed the popular global 'PogChamp' emote following controversial statements made by the emote's likeness, fighting game personality Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Twitch said "We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statementsn from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today."

The comments Gutierrez made encouraging further "civil unrest" came in the wake of the US Capitol being violently overrun by far right protestors acting in support of baseless claims by President Trump that the election victory of his opponent Joe Biden was fraudulent. Four people were confirmed to have died during the riots.

The streaming platform said it wanted the "sentiment and use of Pog to live on" claiming its meaning is "much bigger than the person depicted or image itself" and has pledged to work with the community to design "a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch."