Dontnod’s Twin Mirror, a moody investigative thriller reminiscent of Twin Peaks, has shown off a totally new direction in a new trailer.

The game was originally set to release in episodes in 2019, but Dontnod Entertainment chose to delay Twin Mirror “in order to optimize the gaming experience and capitalise on [its] success potential.” This lacked clarity—what’s a “success potential” when it’s at home?—but now we know that the developer enlisted the assistance of Shibuya Productions to help produce the project.

The new trailer is the fruit of their efforts, and it’s drastically different. In addition, the game will no longer use an episodic structure, and will be a “single full experience.” Sam Higgs is an investigative journalist in his home town of Basswood, West Virginia. He has a troubled history, and the player will determine the course of the story with each and every decision, like Life is Strange.

Appearances are deceiving, and though Basswood is a sleepy town on the surface, it hides its own secrets. The residents are keen to keep the past buried, but Higgs’ nose for a mystery will discover what’s lurking in the shadows. It’s giving me a mix of Heavy Rain and True Detective vibes here, rather than the odd whiff off of Deadly Premonition when we previewed it in 2018.

Twin Mirror is coming to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Watch the new trailer below.



