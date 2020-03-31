The construction, management and political simulation game Tropico 6 is coming to the Nintendo Switch (via Nintendo Life).

Publishers Kalypso Media and Koch Media have entered a new agreement that will bring the acclaimed game to the Switch, though we’re not quite sure when that will be. Excitingly, the deal encompasses the “full pipeline of products” from Kalypso Media. That means there will be Switch ports of Railway Empire and Commandos 2-HD Remaster, too.

“In times of political turmoil and social unrest, the people are calling for visionary leaders, who will steer the fate of their country with foresight and ingenuity,” reads the game’s official description. “Prove yourself once again as a feared dictator or peace-loving statesman on the island state of Tropico and shape the fate of your very own banana republic through four distinctive eras. Face new challenges on the international stage and always keep the needs of your people in mind.”

Tropico 6 is out now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and is on its way to the Switch.

